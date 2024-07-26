Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything you should know before heading to theatres

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine, hit theatres on July 26, 2024. There are so many things taking place in the movie as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is trying hard to enter into a new era to bring movie lovers back to theatres. MCU is continuously shuffling their meticulously planned timeline to bring the same buzz again that it had earlier.

Deadpool and Wolverine have a tremendous amount of backstory in the comics and earlier movies to inject material into the new movie. Before the recently released Deadpool and Wolverine, there were two Deadpool parts released and many X-Men movies were available. So if you are planning to hit theatres to watch Deadpool and Wolverine, there are some things to keep in mind before entering into movie theatres.

What’s Deadpool’s back story?

Ryan Renolds made his debut in the Marvel universe with the X-Men franchise, appearing in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009, which failed to impress the audience as his character's mouth was shut in the movie.

He got his first big break in the MCU with Deadpool (2016) which introduces Wade Wilson to a woman called Vanessa. He got diagnosed with terminal cancer and he volunteers in the shadowy program that promises to heal him. Resultantly, he is tortured by the villainous Ajax until his body mutates and receives self-healing power similar to those possessed by Wolverine.

His relationship with Vanessa doesn’t last long, as “Deadpool 2” opens with her being killed by one of Wilson’s old mercenary targets. He later joins the X-Men to stop a time-travelling soldier, namely Cable, from killing a young mutant. Wade uses a time-travelling device to journey through the past reversing the death of his friends and Vanessa muder.

What’s Wolverine’s backstory?

The self-healing mutant was born Jemes Howlett in 1832, as “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” reveals. As a boy, Wolverine used his bone claws to kill the groundskeeper, who turns out to be his biological father, Thomas Logan. He runs away and joins his half-brother, nicknamed Sabretooth, while fighting in the American Civil War. Eventually, James joins Team X, a black-ops unit, adopting the alias Logan.

Logan volunteers for the secretive Weapon X program, in which he is injected with adamantium, an indestructive metal bonded with his bones that give him his claws. He teams up with Prof Charles Xavier, the founder of the group.

Logan meets a young mutant girl named Laura (Dafne Keen) in the third part of the Wolverine trilogy, who inherits his powers and is supposedly his daughter. .

After she escapes from the lab, Logan is tasked with taking her to North Dakota while trying to evade the paramilitary group that wants to recapture her. The film ends with Logan being poisoned by adamantium and dying in a fight to save Laura and other mutant children.

The MCU’s Multiverse Saga

Deadpool and Wolverine is the 34th instalment of Marvel Cinematic Universe excluding Disney+ shows that have sprung up in recent years. It might seem intimidating for people who are not watching 2008's Iron Man kicked off this universe. However, you don't need a PhD in superhero movies to enjoy Deadpool and Wolverine.

It is enough to know the MCU so far can be divided into two categories. The Infinity Saga comprises everything released through 2019, introducing the Avenger team and ending their epic final battle with Thanos in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Thereafter, many superheroes stepped down or died, leaving a new generation to carry forward.

MCU is planning to introduce new heroes like She-Hulk, Shang Chi, and Moon Knight exploring the multiverse concept. The Marvel Cinematic Universe itself is just one universe among many, there are many alternate versions of Earth with their own heroes and villains.