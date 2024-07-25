Business Standard
Inside Out 2 creates history, becomes the highest-grossing animated movie

Inside Out 2 surpassed the Barbie movie collection to become the 13th highest-grossing movie in terms of global ticket sales. It also became the highest animated movie to reach $1 billion

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Disney's 'Inside Out 2' has become the highest-grossing animated movie in history surpassing 'Frozen I'. It was released in theatres on June 14, 2024, and has garnered an impressive $1.46 billion globally with $601 million from domestic sales and $861 million across the world. 

The title of highest-grossing animated movie was held by Frozen II during its run in 2019.
Inside Out 2 has also overtaken 'Barbie' and became the 13th biggest movie of 2024 in terms of global ticket sales. It has become the fastest animated movie to mint $1 billion as it has achieved this milestone in just 19 days. It also became the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far and the only movie so far to join the billion-dollar club. 

Many factors contributed to the success of 'Inside Out 2' like the strong legacy of the Original 2015 movie, excellent word-of-mouth reviews and its broad appeal to audiences of all ages. The first part of Inside Out minted $858 million globally but the sequel surpassed that total within weeks. 

Inside Out 2 received a PG rating and was made with a budget of $200 million, and revitalised Pixar's box office performance. It has attracted more audiences through new emotions alongside familiar ones. The movie brings new dynamics to the story of Rielley who is heading to summer camp and it features the Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler), Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith), and Anger (voiced by Lewis Black) return, while new emotions like Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), Envy (voiced by Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser), and Nostalgia (voiced by June Squibb) 

Inside Out 2 has not only achieved significant financial success, but it has also received acclaim for its storytelling and emotional depth, it is an amazing addition to the Pixar filmography. 

The top 10 animated films

Inside Out 2 (2024) - $1.46bn
Frozen II (2019) - $1.45bn
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) - $1.36bn
Frozen (2013) - $1.27bn
Incredibles 2 (2018) - $1.24bn
Minions (2015) - $1.16bn
Toy Story 4 (2019) - $1.072bn
Toy Story 3 (2010) - $1.068bn
Despicable Me 3 (2017) - $1.032bn
Finding Dory (2016) - $1.025bn

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

