Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

With $38.5 mn, Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets opening day record

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division

Deadpool

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

Reuters LOS ANGELES
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Marvel duo of "Deadpool & Wolverine" grabbed $38.5 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday, distributor Walt Disney said.

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
 
By Sunday, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
 
That would top "Inside Out 2," Disney's animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.
 
"Deadpool & Wolverine," the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.
 

More From This Section

Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything you should know before heading to theatres

Inside Out 2 creates history, becomes the highest-grossing animated movie

Firing done with intention to kill me, my family: Salman Khan's statement

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 is out; here's how to check and download

'Deadpool and Wolverine' to get earth-shattering response at the box office

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.
 
Disney is rebounding from lackluster performances in 2023 for movies such as "The Marvels" and "Haunted Mansion." 

Also Read

Russo Brothers to direct next Avengers films, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

Why does OpenAI sound like me? Actor Scarlett Johansson wants an answer

Five Marvel movies scheduled to release next year, Disney confirms

Sanstar IPO: Shares list at premium on NSE, BSE; should you book profit?

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: 78-member Indian team to be present, Parade starts at 11 PM

Topics : Marvel Deadpool Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon