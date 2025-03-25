Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Sonu Sood's wife, her nephew injured in a car accident, actor reacts

Sonu Sood's wife, her nephew injured in a car accident, actor reacts

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, and her sister, Sumita Salve, met with an accident while heading home from Nagpur airport. The 51-year-old actor reacted to the incident

Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali, and her sister, Sumita Salve, met with an accident

Sonu Sood’s wife, and her sister, met with an accident

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sonu Sood's wife Accident: Actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali (54), and her sister, Sumita Salve (55), have been injured in a serious car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway late on Monday. Sonali's nephew was driving the vehicle and they were heading home from Nagpur airport after arriving in the city.
 
As per police, the accident took place on the Wardha Road flyover within the Sonegaon police station area when their car collided with a stationary truck from behind.
 
Sonali and her nephew sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment, India TV quoted Dr. Abhijeet Bhatkulkar of Max Hospital as confirming. Sonali Sood was in the front seat, while her sister-in-law and other relatives occupied the back. The car was severely damaged in the accident, but fortunately, the airbags deployed upon impact, preventing any serious injuries.
 
 
Meanwhile, Sonali's sister escaped major injuries but has reportedly sustained minor wounds.

Sonu Sood shares health update of his wife Sonali:

Actor Sonu Soon shared an update about his wife's injury. While talking to India Today, the 51-year-old actor said, "She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.”

Sonu-Sonali's love story

Sonali and Sonu's love story began in Nagpur. They met during their college days when Sonali was studying in Nagpur and Sonu was studying engineering. Their love matured even before Sonu started his career in movies. After years of dating, they decided to get married on September 25, 1996. Sonu and Sonali are two proud parents to two sons. Sonali lives a simple life and chooses to stay away from the limelight and she is rarely seen at public events or parties.

More From This Section

Travis Scott

Travis Scott, Guns N' Roses and more to rock India in 2025. Details here

American Rapper Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'

'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in Revelations

Ryu Jun-yeol's crime-thriller 'Revelations' movie released on Netflix today

Mohanlal

Mohanlal's Empuraan makes history in pre-sales, gears up for grand opening

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon