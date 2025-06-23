Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated return to the silver screen after three years is proving worth the wait. Sitaare Zameen Par, his comeback drama, may have opened on a modest note with ₹10 crore on day one, but strong word of mouth has powered the movie to a solid ₹59 crore weekend haul, according to Sacnilk. The film is now gaining momentum at the box office, with steady growth and rising audience buzz.
Breaking down the first weekend earnings
On its first Sunday (June 22), Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant surge in collections, pulling in an impressive ₹29 crore in a single day. This sharp jump pushed the film’s total domestic earnings to ₹59 crore, signalling strong audience traction and renewed momentum at the box office.
On Saturday (June 21), the film raked in ₹20.2 crore — exactly double its opening day earnings. A day earlier, on Friday (June 20), Sitaare Zameen Par had kicked off its box office run with a collection of ₹10 crore.
Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth are said to have been key drivers in boosting the film’s box office performance.
Day-wise box office collections of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' after three days in India:
Also Read
Friday: Rs 10.7 crore
Saturday: Rs 20.2 crore
Sunday: Rs 29 crore
Total: Rs 59.90 crore
The opening weekend numbers of Sitaare Zameen Par have already outshone Aamir Khan’s previous release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2018 film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, managed an extended weekend total of around ₹37.96 crore — a figure that Sitaare Zameen Par has comfortably surpassed in just three days.
Sitaare Zameen Par is showing strong momentum at the box office, and all eyes are now on its weekday performance. With solid traction over the weekend, the film is expected to ace the crucial Monday test and maintain double-digit earnings. With its current pace, it’s well on track to surpass the lifetime collection of Laal Singh Chaddha (₹61.36 crore) by the end of Day 4 — setting the stage for a far more successful run.
About Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par serves as a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, which followed the story of Ishaan, a dyslexic child played by Darsheel Safary. That film, featuring Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma, struck an emotional chord with audiences and became a major success. In contrast, Sitaare Zameen Par flips the script. This time, Aamir portrays Gulshan, a fallen basketball coach forced by the court to train a team of neurodivergent individuals. Unlike his nurturing role as Ram Shankar Nikumbh in the original, Gulshan starts off as abrasive and resistant. Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s supportive wife, in this emotional sports drama.