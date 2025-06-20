Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan's comeback: Twitter hails 'Sitaare Zameen Par' a must-watch

Aamir Khan's comeback: Twitter hails 'Sitaare Zameen Par' a must-watch

Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Review: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and directed by RS Prasanna, released on June 20 and is receiving overwhelming praise from the audience

Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sitaare Zameen Par X Review: After a three-year hiatus, Aamir Khan finally made a powerful comeback to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par. Although not a direct sequel to his critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), this film, directed by R.S. Prasanna, spiritually continues its emotional legacy.
 
While Taare Zameen Par spotlighted the struggles of a dyslexic child, Sitaare Zameen Par shifts focus to the world of sports, emphasising the values of unity, compassion, and resilience. It tells the inspiring story of children with learning disabilities who thrive when nurtured with empathy and given equal opportunities. Genelia Deshmukh plays a significant role in the film, adding depth and emotional resonance.
 

Sitaare Zameen Par: X reactions

Viewers flooded social media with heartfelt reactions after watching the film. One user posted, “#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh out loud, makes your eyes well up, & gives you hope. It's incredibly reassuring that a superstar like #AamirKhan would put his time, money, & face into making something that's this bold & risky.”
 
Another wrote, “#SitaareZameenParReview This film is more than just about ‘stars’  1 2 34 5 stars can't measure it. You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan  It’s emotional, powerful & truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That's it.”
 
One review shared, "#SitaareZameenPar is a feel-good story that leaves you smiling, teary-eyed, & motivated all at once with a strong message.. #SZP starts with a typical arrogant #AamirKhan, but what follows is a touching journey of redemption and acceptance."

Also Read

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 BO collection: Akshay's movie eyes to surpass Raid 2's earnings

Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4: Check release date, OTT platform, plot, cast and more

Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson says joining Jurassic World fulfils her lifelong dream

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Aamir Khan rejects Prime Video's ₹120 cr OTT deal for Sitaare Zameen Par

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

 
Calling it an “emotional rollercoaster,” a fan wrote, “an emotional rollercoaster which makes you laugh and cry at the same time #AamirKhan delivers top-notch performance after a long time. The entire cast has done a splendid job and even with cliches, this one is a beautiful watch.”
 
The film also questions societal definitions of “normal.” As one viewer noted, “The film beautifully highlights that ‘normal’ is subjective.. what seems Subnormal to us might just be someone else's Normal. #AamirKhan captures this emotional truth with sensitivity, making it instantly relatable to Indian audiences.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language sports comedy-drama directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.
 
The story revolves around a disgraced basketball coach who, as part of his community service, mentors a team of players with disabilities preparing for a tournament. The journey transforms him—and them—in unexpected ways.
 
Announced in October 2023, the film was shot across India and wrapped filming in June 2024. Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

More From This Section

'Kuberaa'

Kuberaa Twitter reviews: Dhanush, Nagarjuna's crime drama impresses fans

Premiumfilms

In plain language: Few small players shaping streaming biz beyond Hindi

Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2: Everything about Ajay Devgn's first poster look and more

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' advance booking

Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking: Aamir Khan film eyes ₹3.61 cr opening

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted; final schedule to begin soon: Report

Topics : Entertainment Aamir Khan Best movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon