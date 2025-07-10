Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sitaare Zameen Par box office Day 20: Movie dips again after weekend boost

Sitaare Zameen Par box office Day 20: Movie dips again after weekend boost

Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has crossed the ₹150 crore box office collections. The movie is now close to entering its 4th week in its theatrical run

Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is witnessing a sharp slowdown in its box office momentum as it completes 20 days in theatres. After a promising weekend surge, the sports comedy-drama saw its midweek earnings tumble once again — adding just ₹1.25 crore on day 20, according to early estimates.
 
When Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's sports drama debuted in theatres, it received a thumping response. The film, which was directed by RS Prasanna, opened to good numbers at the box office. Sitaare Zameen Par made Rs 150 crore in India in just three weeks after its premiere.
 

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Collection Day 20: The report (source: Sacnilk)

Day 1 (Fri): ₹10.7 crore
Day 2 (Sat): ₹20.2 crore
Day 3 (Sun): ₹27.25 crore

Day 4 (Mon): ₹8.5 crore
Day 5 (Tue): ₹8.5 crore
Day 6 (Wed): ₹7.25 crore
Day 7 (Thu): ₹6.5 crore
Day 8–10 (Second weekend): ₹33.75 crore
Day 11–14 (Week 2 weekdays): ₹12.5 crore
Day 15–17 (Third weekend): ₹13.3 crore
Day 18–20: ₹4.55 crore
 
Total – ₹153.25 crore.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office ‘occupancy’

The film witnessed an overall 9.57% occupancy on Wednesday among the Hindi audience. The Aamir Khan movie continues to have the most screenings in Delhi NCR. Mumbai had the most people watching the movie in theatres, followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. The occupancy was as follows:
 
Morning Shows: 6.34%
Afternoon Shows: 9.23%
Evening Shows: 11.18%
Night Shows: 11.53%.

Sitaare Zameen Par 'Global' Box Office Collection

The movie's net box office collections on day 19 in India stood at ₹152 crore. On the same day, its overseas box office collection was ₹53.75 crore, taking the global box office collections to ₹235.35 crore. The gross box office collection for India on day 19 was ₹ 181.60 crore.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit are the producers of the 2025 Indian Hindi-language sports comedy drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which was directed by R. S. Prasanna. It stars Khan and Genelia Deshmukh and 10 other debuts. The movie is a spiritual follow-up to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. 
 
The original film was an official remake of the Spanish film "Champions," which came out in 2018. October 2023 saw the announcement of the movie. On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20, 2025.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

