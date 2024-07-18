Business Standard
Masala dosa for Rs 20, Idli for 10; Restaurant menu shocks Bengaluru woman

A woman shared a post on X revealing that Taaza Thindi restaurant serves Dosa and Idli at shockingly low prices; she compared the prices with Rameshwaram Cafe

South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru sells masala dosa for Rs 20, idli for Rs 10

South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru sells masala dosa for Rs 20, idli for Rs 10

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

A woman was surprised when she went to a South Indian restaurant in Bengaluru. She was craving some South Indian dishes like idli, vada, and sambar, but she was speechless after knowing the dirt-drop prices. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share the menu and compared the prices with Rameshwaram Cafe which is famous for South Indian cuisine. 

Sahili Totale went to Taaza Thindi restaurant located in the bustling city of Bengaluru's Jayanagar. The restaurant has been serving authentic South Indian delicacies for decades now and its cheap prices caught netizens attention as the restaurant was offering masala dosa for just Rs 20.
Sahili posts the menu of the restaurant comparing it with the popular South Indian Rameshwaram cafe. She shared the prices on X and wrote, “What in the Rameshwaram are these prices.” She also shared a picture of two dosas, idli, and vada and two drinks she ordered. 

As soon as she shared the image over the internet it went viral and garnered over 50,000 views, 5000 likes and 250 comments. The post was flooded with comments as netizens were surprised by the prices of the menu.

How do netizens react?

One of the X users wrote, “You guys are so lucky the price is insane. In Goa we get overpriced South Indian Food in so-called new age QSR outlets. Dosa is 120-150 rupees and tastes like crap.”

Another user wrote, “Kolkata, wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south indian restaurants”

“Wow! This what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai”, a third user wrote.

One Delhi NCR user also looks surprised with the prices and he commented, “This is dirt cheap, in ncr normal restaurants like Haldirams sell Masala dosa for approximately 250.

“All Thindis in jp nagar jayanagar Malleswaram area are cost effective and taste way better than overrated Rameshwaram and Filter coffee,” wrote another. 

About Taaza Thindi

Taaza Thindi is a popular South Indian restaurant chain located in Bengaluru. The eatery is located in multiple places and is popular for breakfast items such as idli, vada, and masala dosa. Taaza Hindi remains open throughout the day. On weekdays, it remains open from 7 am to 12 pm, while on weekends, it is open till 12.30 pm. It re-opens at 4.30 pm and closes around 9.30 pm.

Topics : restaurants South Indian food south india Bengaluru

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Budget 2024
