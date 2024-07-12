Biden's Hollywood break-up: Celebrities say it's time for a change

In the 2024 US presidential election cycle, the world of celebrity endorsements has taken an unexpected twist. Unlike the last two cycles, which saw a clear divide with mainstream celebrities backing Democratic candidates and a motley crew of lesser-known personalities endorsing Donald Trump, this year has introduced a new dynamic: celebrities urging Joe Biden to step aside.

This shift began after Biden's lackluster performance in the first presidential debate a few weeks ago. Prominent figures like Michael Moore, who is not traditionally aligned with the core constituency of career politicians focused on bipartisan cooperation, joined forces with classic limousine liberals like Rob Reiner and Stephen King. This group suggested that the idea of Biden stepping down had significant support, reported The Guardian.

Initially, the call for Biden to exit the race seemed to come primarily from individuals who frequently express their opinions on social media, such as writers more than actors, and personalities with mock-pundit experience such as Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.

Clooney’s op-ed sparks celebrity debate

The movement gained traction when George Clooney, a Hollywood heavyweight and recent attendee of a Biden fundraiser, penned a New York Times op-ed. Clooney praised Biden’s service and integrity but argued that it was time for him to step down. This is arguably the most talked-about celebrity intervention since Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Biden in 2020 and her outspoken opposition to Trump. Clooney’s op-ed even prompted a response from Biden, who claimed somewhat nonsensically that Clooney, having only attended the fundraiser briefly, couldn’t have gotten a proper impression of the president’s acuity.





ALSO READ: Hollywood turns against Prez Biden as George Clooney warns 'dam has broken' Despite not having the star power of Barack Obama, Biden has always enjoyed a measure of support from A-list celebrities, albeit those from an older generation. For example, Julia Roberts joined George Clooney at a fundraiser earlier this year, while Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of fellow New Yorker Trump, lent his voice to a campaign ad for Biden. De Niro’s endorsement, however, seems driven more by his genuine – and frankly delightful – seething hatred for Trump than by a fervent support for Biden.

Johnson’s non-endorsement reflects young celebs’ discontent

Adding to the complexity is actor Dwayne Johnson, who endorsed Biden late in the 2020 race after long identifying as some manner of Republican. Earlier this year, Johnson announced that he wouldn’t be endorsing any candidates for 2024, signalling that Biden had not done enough to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe, a metaphor Johnson used to highlight his disappointment with the current political landscape. Johnson’s decision to withhold his endorsement highlights a broader sentiment among younger celebrities, who seem unimpressed with Biden’s recent performance and his handling of international crises such as the conflict in Israel.

While some might dismiss celebrity endorsements as trivial, their influence in modern politics cannot be understated. Celebrities wield substantial social media influence, and their endorsements can drive fundraising efforts and voter turnout. Biden’s once-solid base of A-listers still skews older, reflecting a time when endorsing a candidate felt simpler and less conspicuous. Celebrities like Michael Douglas and John Cusack, who have also called for Biden to drop out, are big names but not exactly youthful influencers. Younger celebrities, mirroring younger demographics in general, may not be especially impressed with Biden’s handling of various issues – which means they may not have been endorsing him to begin with.

Celebrity influence: A double-edged sword for Biden?

Hollywood’s affection for Obama, Trump’s rise on NBC, and the avalanche of meme-driven campaign posts illustrate the deepening relationship between celebrities and politics. Courting celebrity endorsements can be a double-edged sword: while big celebrities can help with big-donor fundraising, smaller ones have bigger platforms than ever before. Although actor John Cusack’s films might not draw millions to theatres over a weekend, his substantial and vocal social media following wields considerable influence.