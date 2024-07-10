Gladiator 2 trailer is out; Paul Mescal to fight against Pedro Pascal

The official trailer of Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 has been released. The trailer is finally here after multiple images and previews released over the past few weeks.

It is a sequel to Scott's classic Oscar-winning epic that was released in theatres in the 2000s and had made a collection of over $400 million across the world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This movie is a sequel to Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix's epic historical drama Gladiator (2000), which picks up a year after the first release. It follows Ucius (Paul Mescal) the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), and the nephew of the first part's villain Commodus (Phoenix).

In the first part, Lucius is shown as a boy, portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark. His mother shipped him off to America and out of Rome's clutches, but he made his return in the sequel as a gladiator where he met with powerful scheming Macrinus (Denzel Washington) and General Marcus Acacius, who previously served under General Maximus (Crowe).

Watch the trailer here:

What is the plot of Gladiator 2?

The plot of the movie follows Lucius, who lives peacefully with his family in Numidia, but General Marcus Acacius' (Pascal) invasion of the city forces Lucius into slavery. The movie is inspired by Russel Crow's Maximus, Lucius decides to become a gladiator and challenge the rule of Emperors Caracalla (Hechinger) and Geta (Quinn).

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ridley Scott mentioned that he was captivated by Mescal's performance in 'Normal People' which led him to cast Mesca in the movie as a lead after a short conversation. Mescal underwent massive training to prepare himself for this role with co-star Pascal noting the difficulty of facing him in the arena.

Pascal nicknames him, “Brick Wall Paul” because of his formidable presence. He also admits that he would endure a fall from a building than fight Mescal as he had become more fit and talented.

The original 'Gladiator' was released in 2000, starring Russell Crowe as Maximus. The movie was a huge hit at that time and even won Oscars including Best Picture and Crowe earned Best Actor award. Hans Zimmer was nominated for the Original Score for 'Gladiator.' He even made his return to come to the music of the sequel.

About Gladiator 2

This is an upcoming historical drama movie directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. It is a sequel of the 2000s Gladiator movie which was written by David Scarpa. The movie is produced under the banner of Scott Free Productions in association with Red Wagon Entertainment for Paramount Pictures. The movie is set to be released in theatres in India on November 15, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.