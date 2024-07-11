Business Standard
OTT releases this week: Pill to Showtime, here are the top 5 releases

Many top series and movies are going to be released on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. Here are the top 5 releases of this week

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Every week, hundreds of movies and shows are released on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema and many others. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they allow you to watch recent theatrical releases in the comfort of your home. The OTT brings global cinema to your laptop, television or mobile in your regional languages. From Pill to Showtime Season 1 Part 2, here are the top 5 OTT releases of this week.

Pill

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Pill is a medical drama movie that delves into the intense struggle of Dr Prakash, who fights against formidable pharmaceutical giant, Forever Cure. It revolves around three Dr Prakash and his three alliance of courageous whistle-blowers who reveal the dark secrets surrounding a dangerous medication produced by multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies.
Release Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Showtime Season 1 Part 2

Another part of Showtime season 1 is set to release on Friday. This series shares the cutthroat dynamics of the entertainment industry. The second part will also feature old faces like Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and more who will continue the story from where it ends in the previous part. Brace yourself for another round of exhilarating entertainment, packed with suspense and intrigue. 

Release Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kakuda

Kakuda is a comedy drama movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. This series revolves around a fictional village called Rathodi, where a spirit haunts its residents. It revolves around a character Sunny who breaks a spirit's rule, and he is cursed to die on the 13th day. His wife Indira and Victor, a ghost hunter, have to find a way to break the spell before it's too late.

Release Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Zee5

Vanished into the Night

Renato De Maria directed 'Vanished into the Night' is an American movie that revolves around Elena, a psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They get married and have two children with a dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse and turning that into a hotel. Things don’t work out and soon Piettro and Elena break up. The movie features Annabelle Wallis, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Massimiliano Gallo.

Release Date: July 12, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Me

Me is a story where the reality of the world intervenes with dreams; young Ben, who is a spirited 12-year-old, discovers a hidden ability to reshape not only their surroundings but his very essence. His journey started when Max, his wise stepsister, became his guide through a labyrinth of ancient prophecies and enigmatic truths lurking beneath their seemingly ordinary community. Together, they unravel the threads of destiny entwined with secrets that reshape the fate of all who dwell in their world. 

Release Date: July 12
Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Topics : Bollywood Hollywood OTT Netflix India disney

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

