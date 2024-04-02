Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch at your home, check the list below

If you are a movie geek and like to watch the movie in the comfort of your home, then this list is for you. Every week, an abundance of movies are released on different OTT platforms, and this week is no exception. There are plenty of movies releasing this week as well on platforms like Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

Top 5 OTT release this week

Farrey

Farrey is an Indian Hindi-language movie directed by Soumendra Padhi featuring Alizeh Agnihotri in a key role along with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht and Shipka Shukla. This is an official remake of the 2017 Thai movie Bad Genius. The movie premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India and was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where to watch: Zee5

Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller movie written and directed by Chidambaram. It features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S. Poduval in pivotal roles. The movie is based on a true incident that happened in 2006 and revolves around a group of friends who come from a small town Manjummel near Kochi and decide to spend a vacation in Kodaikanal

Where to watch: Zee5

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Scoop

Scoop is an upcoming British biographical drama movie starring Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, and Keeley Hawes. It is directed by Philip Martin and is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing the 2019 BBC television interview of Prince Andrew by journalist Emily Maitlis. The movie is an adaptation by Peter Moffat of former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey is an upcoming South Korean sci-fi horror television series which is co-written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. This is a live-action adaptation of the manga series Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki and depicts a confrontation with unidentified parasitic creatures that live on humans and commit murder.

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Family Aaj Kal

Family Aaj Kal is an Indian family drama movie which is set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi. The movie is strong enough to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of family life. It features Apoorva Arora, the late Nitesh Pandey, Sonali Sachdev, Prakhar Singh, Aakarshan Singh, and Masood Akhtar in key roles and is produced by Anushka Shah and directed by Parikshit Joshi.

Release Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Zee5