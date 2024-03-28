Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 7: Randeep's movie collection drops

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 7: Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar movie managed to drag audiences to the box office in the opening week.



It is a biopic drama movie released in theatres on March 22 depicting the struggles of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar during India's fight for Independence. Despite the ordinary start, the movie collection goes up in the first weekend. On the first Monday, the movie maintained momentum and garnered notable numbers at the box office.

However, the movie observed a slight dip in footfall after Holi, and it is expected that the movie might regain its momentum in the coming long weekend due to Good Friday.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 7

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's movie box office collection is expected to further drop on the seventh day. Randeep Hooda’s movie managed to mint Rs 0.93 crore on day 6.

The movie collection on the opening day begins at Rs 1.05 crore which goes up on the second day by 114 per cent to Rs 2.25 crore. It minted the highest single-day collection on Sunday, i.e., Rs 2.7 crore. The number slightly went down to Rs 2.15 crore on Monday which coincided with the Holi festival in the country.

After Holi, the number dropped by 51.16 per cent to Rs 1.05 crore and on day 6 the number fell even lower.

The total collection of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar currently stands at Rs 10.13 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore across the world.

What is the cast of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

The movie features Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Apinderdeep Singh, Amit Sial, Mark Bennington and Emily R. Acland in pivotal roles.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a Hindi-language biographical movie based on the life of India's freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is co-written, directed and co-produced by Randeep Hooda. He also played the titular role of Savarkar. The movie was released across the world on March 22, 2024, and it was criticised for distorting history and promoting a one-sided agenda. However, later the actor was praised for their phenomenal performances. The movie’s runtime is 178 minutes.