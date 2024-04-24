Upcoming 5 OTT movies/series to watch this week, check details here

The popularity of OTT platforms is surging day by day and the taste of the audience has drastically improved in the last few years due to the exposure of worldwide content. There are plenty of OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, Prime Video, etc. The expectations of viewers have improved as people are now looking for new projects in different genres and languages from all over the world. Every week, several new movies or series are released on different OTT platforms and this week is no exception. If you are also looking for new movies/series, then your search ends here.

Top 5 OTT movies or series releasing this week

Bhimaa

Bhimaa is a Telugu fantasy action-drama movie where Gopichand plays a dual role alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Nassar, Naresh, Poorna, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The movie hit theatres on March 8 and now it is all set to release on OTT platforms. It was directed by A. Harsha and produced by K. K. Radhamohan. The movie was made with a budget of 28 crores.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 is an American animated martial arts comedy movie produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. This is the fourth instalment of the Kung Fu Panda franchise. It features Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane reprising their roles from previous franchises. The movie was released in theatres on March 8, 2024.

When to Watch: April 26

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper is an action thriller movie directed by David Ayer and written by Kurt Wimmer, featuring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave and Jeremy Irons in key roles. It depicts the story of a kind-hearted landlady who committed suicide after losing her charity's fund to a phishing scam, Adam Clay, a former "Beekeeper" operative sets out on a brutal campaign to take revenge on those who are responsible.

When to Watch: April 26

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Lionsgate Play

Dead Boy Detectives

Dead Boy Detectives is an upcoming supernatural series-comedy television series, created by Steve Yockey. This series is based on DC Comics characters with the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The series revolves around Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine deciding not to enter the afterlife and stay on Earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

When to Watch: April 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Crakk is a Hindi-language sports action movie which is written and directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. It features Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. This movie is based on the first-ever extreme sports action movie in India. It was released in theatres on February 23, 2024.

When to Watch: April 26

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar