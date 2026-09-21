Vibe vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Who is leading the race so far

Vibe vs Daayra Box Office Collection: Following their release on September 18, 2026, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crime thriller Daayra and Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy Vibe are competing at the box office. Both films recorded respectable collections on Sunday, but according to Sacnilk, Vibe continued to lead, while Daayra earned less.

According to the latest data, Vibe continues to outperform Daayra in terms of total net domestic box office collections in India. The two films also showed different collection patterns over the opening weekend, with Vibe recording a higher collection on Saturday, while Daayra saw an increase in its Day 1 earnings.

Box Office Collection Day 3: Daayra vs Vibe

According to Sacnilk’s latest live data, Vibe earned ₹2.32 crore in India on Day 3. The film opened with ₹1.70 crore on Friday and collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday. Its gross collection in India has reached ₹8.08 crore, while its net collection stands at ₹6.77 crore. The Day 3 figures are yet to be finalised.

Daayra earned ₹1.17 crore on Sunday. The film collected ₹1.75 crore on Saturday after opening at ₹1 crore on Friday. After three days, its gross collection in India stands at ₹4.68 crore, while its net collection has reached ₹3.92 crore.

On Sunday, September 20, Daayra recorded around 20% occupancy across 1,839 shows. On the same day, Vibe recorded 23% occupancy across 2,839 shows.

Daayra Cast and story

Meghna Gulzar has directed the crime thriller Daayra, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film follows two senior police officers, DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli, who find themselves on opposite sides of a contentious issue.

The film explores the tension between legal process and vigilante justice, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents. Its narrative focuses on justice, accountability, and the ethical boundaries of the law.

Vibe Cast and plot

Kunal Kemmu directed, headlined, and stars in the action-comedy Vibe. The film follows lifelong friends Hardik and Bhagirath, also known as Bugs. Bugs is a dedicated software developer, while Hardik is a carefree slacker who has recently completed rehab.

Their ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, putting their friendship and survival instincts to the test as they embark on an adventurous journey. Sparsh Shrivastava and Kemmu co-star in the film, while Preity Zinta plays Madam H. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, and Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, also feature in the cast.