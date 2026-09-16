Hanuman Ansh crosses ₹222 crore after a stunning box office turnaround
Hanuman Ansh became one of the Indian blockbusters of this year. The film, which opened with ₹10 lakh, minted ₹222 crore in India. The Hindi mythological drama was released on Aug 7, 2026
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the year's biggest sleeper hits. After 39 days in theatres, the film has collected ₹222.88 crore net in India, despite opening at just ₹10 lakh.
Now, the devotional drama is doing well at the box office, earning over ₹8 crore even on weekdays, even though it is getting closer to finishing 50 days in theatres—a milestone not many Indian films accomplish these days.
On August 7, 2026, the Hindi biographical devotional film Hanuman Ansh opened in Indian theatres. The makers have not commented about its OTT release yet.
Hanuman Ansh box office update
Hanuman Ansh earned a net of ₹8.25 crore from 9,198 shows on Day 39. According to Sacnilk, this increases India's gross collections to ₹263.30 crore and its total net collections to ₹222.88 crore so far.
On day 39, the movie made ₹2.00 crore abroad, bringing its total worldwide collection to ₹16.50 crore so far. As a result, the global gross collection now stands at ₹279.80 crore.
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Hanuman Ansh box office collection report
According to Sacnilk's data, Hanuman Ansh made ₹1.08 crore in its first week of operation. Just ₹40 lakh was contributed in the second week. Thus, the movie had only earned ₹1.48 crore after 14 days. Then everything changed. ₹10.4 crore was earned in the third week. The movie made ₹2.2 crore on Day 17 alone. An additional ₹2.35 crore was earned on Day 19. The fourth week was considerably more powerful.
On Day 22, Day 23, and Day 24, the movie earned ₹6.25 crore, ₹9.25 crore, and ₹12.75 crore, respectively. To put it another way, Hanuman Ansh earned more money on Day 24 than it did during the course of its first two weeks.
About Hanuman Ansh
The biographical devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which details the biography of Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand play the main roles in the movie. The movie's initial audience was not very large.
However, those who did view it began discussing it. The movie began attracting more audiences as time passed. Both in India and worldwide, Neem Karoli Baba has a huge fan base. A movie based on his life has the potential to appeal to audiences who might not typically be fans of popular Bollywood productions. This is arguably the main factor contributing to the movie's success.
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Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry film industry Indian mythology Hindu mythology Lord Hanuman
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 1:52 PM IST