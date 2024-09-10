Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE updates: Cong releases third list of candidates for J-K polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana assembly polls. The party's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down. In its second list, the AAP has announced the candidates for Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon, Faridabad and Bawal constituencies. Hawa Singh has been fielded from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad. Earlier in the day, AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said the party will release its second list. "We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta. Accusing the BJP of turning Haryana into a crime capital, he said, "Unemployment is highest in Haryana and people have made up their mind for change. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is Haryana's son". The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12. The 90-member assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.





Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday exuded confidence that the people of Julana will support her in the Haryana Assembly elections and with their blessings she will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. "These people have made us win in wrestling and they will make us win (in Haryana elections). We have never been able to do anything without God and elders, even today I am nothing without them. I will go ahead only with their blessings...I am confident that they will support what is right, like they have always done," Phogat said.

Earlier today, Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is "saddened" by the decision of the Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana to join politics, adding that she could have taken the same decision after the 2028 Olympics.