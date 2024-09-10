L&T Semiconductor Technologies, IBM ink pact to develop advanced processors

L&T Semiconductor Technologies, the chip arm of infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro, on Tuesday announced a collaboration with US-based computing giant IBM for research and development to develop advanced processors.

The scope of the collaboration would include processor design for edge devices and hybrid cloud systems, as well as it will extend to areas like mobility, industrial, energy, and servers, the company said in a press release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Talking about the partnership, Sandeep Kumar, CEO, L&T Semiconductor Technologies said, “This is one of the most exciting times in the history of technology, specifically India's semiconductor tech ecosystem. Semiconductors are changing how all industries operate and reimagining how conventional architecture is being designed and used. The goal of our work with IBM is to harness our cutting-edge semiconductor design technology and IBM’s advanced processors to forge next-gen technology products.”

Under the tie-up, both sides anticipate focusing on innovation, functionality, and performance to enable reliable, secure, and scalable computing for a range of applications.

“This work would be supportive of India’s ambition to create semiconductor technologies that are competitive in the global market,” the company said.

“Our collaboration with L&T Semiconductor Technologies would be part of our continued commitment to enhance India’s digital transformation and economic growth through advanced AI processor design and solutions. Leveraging our collective strengths and advanced capabilities, we are dedicated to working with key public and private collaborators to advance what’s next in semiconductor and processor design technologies,” said Mukesh Khare, general manager, IBM Semiconductors and vice-president, Hybrid Cloud Research, IBM.

IBM has been working in the areas of high performance computing in India for some time.

A couple of months back, the company announced a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of India’s IT Ministry, to collaborate on the creation of a joint working group to accelerate processor design and manufacturing for High Performance Computing (HPC) in India.

“Semiconductors are the driving force behind the AI revolution, delivering the essential processing power that propels innovation. IBM India is excited to explore the opportunity to collaborate with L&T in advancing the semiconductor industry and accelerating innovation through our technical expertise. As a leader in semiconductor and processor design, we are committed to contributing to the growth of India's semiconductor sector,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia.