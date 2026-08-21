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Home / Entertainment / Yash's Toxic set for huge release worldwide; advance booking opens today

Yash's Toxic set for huge release worldwide; advance booking opens today

Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for grown-ups is gearing up for a major theatrical rollout across India and international screens. The upcoming action drama will be released in many languages

Yash's Toxic

Toxic Advance Booking

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for a major worldwide theatrical release on August 26. The Kannada action drama will release across India and international markets in multiple languages, with advance bookings opening today, August 21.
 
The makers announced the opening of nationwide bookings through social media, sharing a new poster featuring Yash and confirming that the film will hit cinemas worldwide on August 26.
 
"8 days to step into the world of #ToxicTheMovie. Nationwide Bookings open from 21st August! #TOXIC: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Cinemas Worldwide from 26.08.2026. #ToxicOn26thAug," the post stated.
 

Toxic advance booking

Toxic will have five days of advance sales before its theatrical release in India, with bookings opening on Friday. According to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is purportedly aiming for a global distribution across more than 12,000 screens. The final global screen count has not yet been verified, though.
 
The movie will be available in a variety of languages, including Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Lionsgate will distribute the English version worldwide. 

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Toxic Worldwide Distribution

A number of distributors are involved in the movie's Indian release, according to Sacnilk. While Sri Venkateswara Creations is connected to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets, AA Films is in charge of North India and Nepal.
 
The Kerala release will be handled by Panorama Films. Think Studios, S Picture, and White Nights, in collaboration with Trident Arts and Five Star Senthil, are in charge of distribution for Tamil Nadu.   

About Toxic

Superstar Yash plays the protagonist role in the movie, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Geetu Mohandas is the director and writer, with support from Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions.
 
It has been said that Toxic is the first Kannada movie to be filmed in both Kannada and English. With a 3-hour and 14-minute theatrical duration, the film has been certified as an 18+ film.

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Topics : Bollywood box office Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST