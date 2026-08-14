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Home / Entertainment / Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 off to a strong start in India on opening day

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 off to a strong start in India on opening day

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has opened strongly at the box office, with morning occupancy and advance bookings putting it well ahead of Batwara 1947 on Day 1

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 movie box office collection day 1

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office, taking an early lead over Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in the Independence Day weekend clash.
 
The return of Emraan's Shivam Pandit and the nostalgia around the 2007 cult blockbuster Awarapan have made the movie one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the Independence Day weekend.
 
The first movie, directed by Mohit Suri and released in 2007, was a box office failure. But it has since achieved a cult following. Nitin Kakkar is the director and Vishesh Films is the producer of the new movie.
 

Awarapan 2 box office collection report

Awarapan 2 is currently running across 5,410 shows and has collected a net Rs 8.01 crore, as of 4 pm on day 1, according to The Indian Express.
 
The movie is expected to make about ₹20 crore net on its first day at the Indian box office, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Over 2.85 lakh tickets have already been sold for the movie's opening day, bringing in about ₹8.57 crore in pre-sales. Awarapan 2 has an occupancy of around 25 per cent today.  Also Read: Batwara 1947 box office report: Sunny Deol-starrer off to a moderate start

Trade experts on Awarapan 2

With CNBC TV18, veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta stated, “From advance booking status, it appears that the start of Awarapan 2 will be better. And understandably so because its trailer and songs have been liked by the youth; and youngsters are the first-day audience. Batwara 1947 will have to rely heavily on two factors to grow: word of mouth and older audience.”
 
One page on X @KollywoodWire described the movie as “nostalgia at its best!” “The film beautifully brings back those vintage Emraan Hashmi vibes, even if the script doesn’t fully do justice to him. The nostalgia hits hard!” it added.

Awarapan 2 vs other films

As of this writing, the morning show collections for Awarapan 2 are more than twice as high as those of movies like Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4. Batwara 1947 had a poor opening, with only about 5% of the initial audience.  Also Read: OTT releases this week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and more

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a 2026 Hindi action-romantic drama film, releasing ahead of the 80th Indian Independence Day. The film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, marking the return of the franchise's emotional and intense legacy.
 
The narrative follows a grieving Shivam as he returns to the criminal underground, rooted in redemption, sacrifice, and rage, 19 years after the first instalment. Emraan Hashmi plays Shivam Pandit again.
 
Under the production of Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films. It also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Salil Acharya. Awarapan 2 has a runtime of 140 minutes (2 hours 20 minutes) with a U/A 16+ certificate rating.

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Topics : Bollywood box office Bollywood Indian film industry

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:54 PM IST