2nd India-Japan consultations on Middle East discuss developments in region

The second India-Japan consultation on the Middle East was held in the national capital on Thursday, and both sides discussed the challenges and political developments happening in the Middle East and West Asia region. The delegation was led by Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, West Asia & North Africa (WANA) Division, and the Japanese delegation was led by Ando Toshihide, Director General, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The consultations covered a wide range of topics, including political developments, economic opportunities and challenges in the Middle East/West Asia region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Moreover, participants engaged in constructive discussions, sharing their perspectives and insights on the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch and continue their consultation on issues concerning the Middle East region.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, stating that the discussions were held in New Delhi today.

"2nd India-Japan Consultations on Middle East/West Asia held in New Delhi today. Discussions covered the situations in the Middle East including Gaza," the MEA spokesperson said in the post.

Last month, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual concern.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

The most recent round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 8, 2024 between Foreign Secretary and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Takehiro Funakoshi, the Indian embassy in Tokyo stated.

The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.