Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Aero India 2025: Defence secy meets with leading global aerospace companies

Aero India 2025: Defence secy meets with leading global aerospace companies

These meetings focused on advancing strategic partnerships, technology transfer, and future opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors

Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh | Image: ANI News

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held discussions with delegations from leading aerospace companies such as GE Aerospace, Safran, Leonardo S.p.A., Dassault Aviation, and BAE Systems.

These meetings focused on advancing strategic partnerships, technology transfer, and future opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors.

In a series of posts, the Ministry of Defence posted about Rajesh Kumar Singh's engagements during the show, the country's India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met delegations from GE Aerospace and Safran in Bengaluru. The meetings focused on advancing #aerospace collaboration, strengthening strategic partnerships, and enhancing defence technology cooperation," the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

 

Another post said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with delegations from Leonardo S.p.A. and Dassault Aviation in Bengaluru. Discussions focused on strengthening defence collaborations, enhancing technology transfer, and exploring new opportunities in #aerospace and security sectors."

Also Read

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Aero India 2025: Military gadgets for civilian use compete for attention

Aero India 2023

Aero India: BEL to showcase AI-powered warfare tech, latest innovations

Top 5 Small Business Ideas

Top 5 Small Business Ideas in India | My Hard-Earned Insights From 20 Years in the Game

The full moon

Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 75,750; Nifty at 22,900; Oil, Bank, IT, FMCG drag

"On the sidelines of #AeroIndia2025, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met the delegation from @BAESystemsInc Systems, a leading British aerospace company, to discuss collaboration in aerospace technologies and defence capabilities. The meeting focused on advancing innovation, strategic partnerships, and future opportunities in the sector," MOD wrote on X.

Additionally, discussions with international defence officials, including from Nepal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Maldives, emphasised on strengthening of bilateral defence ties.

"On the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Secretary Defence Production Shri Sanjeev Kumar met CTO, SAMI, Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammed AlKahtani and discussed defence industry cooperation between both countries," the Ministry of Defence wrote.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh carried out bilateral meeting with Nepal Defence Secretary Shri Rameshwar Dangal on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on 11 Feb 2025 and reviewed range of bilateral defence aspects," another post said.

In another post, MOD wrote, "On the sidelines of Aero India 2025, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP held productive discussions with Deputy Defence Minister, South Africa Maj Gen (Retd) Bantubonke Harrington Holomisa on 11 Feb in Bengaluru."

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth held productive discussions with Minister of State for Defence, Maldives Muaz Haleem, on 11 Feb in Bengaluru on the sidelines of Aero India 2025," the post said.

On Tuesday, Singh also held discussions with the Mozambican Defence Secretary Casimiro Augusto Mueio; Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha; Permanent Secretary of Defence, Suriname Jayantkumar Bidesie; State Secretary of Mongolia Brigadier General Gankhayug Degvadorj; Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Nepal Rameshwor Dangal; Permanent Secretary, Mauritius Devendre Gopaul and Permanent Secretary, Democratic Republic of Congo Major General Lukwikila Metikwiza Marcel.

The meetings focused on reviewing the ongoing defence cooperation and exploring ways to enhance the ties. In particular, the discussions centred on enhancing defence industrial cooperation. Later, the Defence Secretary also met Director of the International Directorate of the Directorate General of Armament, France Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta to discuss various joint projects and defence industrial cooperation.

The 15th Aero India is being held between February 10-14. February 10-12 have been reserved as business days, with February 13-14 set as public days for people to witness the show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 30 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels around territory

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

'Just not confident': IAF chief voices frustration over Tejas jets delay

Modi Trump

India to share list of 12 US-based gangsters with Washington on PM's visit

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Govt plans Rs 5 lakh fine, up to 5 yr jail for illegal entry under new bill

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Trump admin prioritising relations with India: Ex-White House official

Topics : Aero India expo Aero India show Defence minister aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon