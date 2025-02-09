Business Standard

Aero India: BEL to showcase AI-powered warfare tech, latest innovations

Aero India 2023

The Aero India 2023 air show and exhibition in Bengaluru in February. (Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase its latest offerings for the armed forces at Aero India 2025, scheduled to be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, from February 10 to 14.

Aero India 2025 will feature a range of advanced products and systems from BEL, according to the press release.

Among the key offerings in communication equipment are variants of Software Defined Radio, Radio on the Move, and High Capacity Radio Relay.

Electro-optic devices on display will include the Uncooled Thermal Imager Sight for Assault Rifles, Passive Night Vision Goggles, and the Border Observation Surveillance System.

 

In the domain of airborne electronic warfare and avionics, BEL will showcase products such as the Stall Protection System for helicopters, Digital Flight Control Computer, and Tactical Data Link for naval platforms.

Shipborne systems on display will include the Passive Hydrophone Element (Low and Medium Frequency), HUMSA-NG Transducer Element, and the Ship-based SIGINT EW System.

BEL will also present weapon systems such as the Pralay Missile, Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, and QRSAM. Land-based electronic warfare systems will feature the Portable Anti-Drone System and Ground-Based ELINT System.

Additionally, the exhibition will include arms and ammunition such as the Corner Shot Weapon System, Electronic Artillery Fuzes, and Long Range Glide Bomb.

Radar systems on display will include the Air Defence Fire Control Radar, Arudhra Radar, Ashwini Radar, and Multi-Function Radar.

BEL will also showcase futuristic and cutting-edge technologies such as 5G Solutions for Defence, Quantum Cryptography, Unmanned Warfare Technology, Space Situational Awareness and Theatre Command; Upgraded Ku Band Exciter, Direct RF Signal Processing and Digital Light Engine, said the release.

Apart from these, on show will be the latest Artificial Intelligence based products like Generative AI-based Virtual Assistants, AI-based Language Translation Solutions and AI-enabled Speech Analysis & Voice Translation Systems.

On display are also advanced products and systems developed by BEL in collaboration with local MSMEs and global OEMs.

BEL will be showcased in Hall E4.1.

Topics : Aero India Aero India show Aero India expo Bharat Electronics limited

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

