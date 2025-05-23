Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airspace over Andaman closed for 3 hours for high altitude weapon test

Airspace over Andaman closed for 3 hours for high altitude weapon test

The airspace over Andaman and Nicobar Islands was closed for three hours from 7 am on Friday for high altitude weapon test by the tri-services command, an official said.

Andaman and Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), is the only tri-services command in India. | File photo of Laxmanpur beach, Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Port Blair
May 23 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

The airspace over Andaman and Nicobar Islands was closed for three hours from 7 am on Friday for high altitude weapon test by the tri-services command, an official said.

A senior Andaman and Nicobar Command official said, "Like today, the airspace over and around Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be closed tomorrow for three hours (7 am to 10 am). We have already issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on May 16 and instructed that no civilian aircraft will be allowed to fly over Andaman on May 23 and May 24."  "Airspace over and around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with maximum corridor length of around 500 km will be restricted between 01:30 and 04:30 Universal Time Coordinated UTC (7 am and 10 am IST) on May 23 and 24," the excerpts of the NOTAM said.

 

In the context of airspace closure, the official said, "We have successfully done a high-altitude weapon test today and tomorrow a similar test will be done. This is a routine practice here in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as we have done similar tests in the past also."  The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), is the only tri-services command in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Airspace Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bay of Bengal Indian Defence forces India weapons

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

