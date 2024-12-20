Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 09:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Amit Shah to attend SSB Raising Day event in Bengal's Siliguri today

Amit Shah to attend SSB Raising Day event in Bengal's Siliguri today

The event will feature a parade and cultural performances to mark the occasion

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters' Raising Day celebrations and hold high-level meetings with officials in West Bengal's Siliguri on Friday.

Shah arrived in the state on Thursday night, and Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar received him at the Bagdogra Airport in the northern part of the state.

The Union home minister's schedule for Friday begins with his participation in the Raising Day celebrations at the SSB Frontier Headquarters' parade ground in Siliguri at 11 AM, officials said.

The event will feature a parade and cultural performances to mark the occasion, they said.

 

Later in the day, Shah will chair a meeting with SSB officials to review the Area Assessment Register. This review meeting, also to be held at the SSB Frontier Headquarters, is expected to focus on border management and security dynamics along the eastern and northeastern border.

Also Read

Pratap Sarangi

BJP, Congress trade charges over attack on MPs in Parliament complex

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

DMK stage protest in TN, demand Shah's apology for comments on Ambedkar

mcd house

Ruckus erupts in MCD house over Rohingya immigrants, Amit Shah's remark

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home minister Amit Shah to chair NEC meet in Agartala on December 21

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Cong claims Centre asked X to remove Shah's video from their platform

He will leave for Tripura after the area assessment register review meeting at the SSB frontier headquarters, a senior state BJP leader said.

According to West Bengal BJP sources, Shah doesn't have any political engagements but is likely to hold a meeting with Majumdar to discuss organisational aspects of the state unit.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing dynamics between India and Bangladesh, adding significance to Shah's engagements with the paramilitary force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces recover weapons and ammunition from Imphal East district

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US defence ties accelerating and advancing in terrific ways: Pentagon

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to King Charles, reaffirms India-UK strategic partnership

India-France Joint Training, army, indian army

Army needs adequate capital budget to ensure deterrence: Parl panel

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

India has signed 31 bilateral pacts on transfer of sentenced persons: Govt

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry West Bengal Siliguri

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon