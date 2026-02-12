Monday, February 16, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DAC clears Rafale fighter jets and defence buys worth ₹3.6 trillion

DAC clears Rafale fighter jets and defence buys worth ₹3.6 trillion

US-made P-8I maritime aircraft, and missiles, tanks also get nod

The IAF received approval for a cache of French-made long-range air-to-surface Scalp missiles | (Photo:PTI)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:03 AM IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday gave its in-principle nod for the purchase of various combat items, including French-made Rafale fighter jets and US-made maritime aircraft. 
The DAC approved the “acceptance of necessity” (a technical term) for proposals from the three services estimated to be worth about ₹3.6 trillion, a Ministry of Defence media statement said. 
While the statement did not specify the number of aircraft and other items, sources said the Indian Air Force (IAF) had proposed 114 Rafale jets to boost its squadron strength, and the Indian Navy had sought an additional six P-8I maritime aircraft to add to its fleet of 12. 
 
The Cabinet Committee on Security makes the final decisions on major defence purchases. 
The DAC granted the IAF approval to buy multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) from French company Dassault Aviation SA. A source estimated the cost at about €30 billion (₹2.70 trillion) for 114 aircraft. It is unknown when the contract will be signed, but the India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron from February 17 to 19 is expected to provide clarity. 

The statement said the procurement of the aircraft would enhance the capability to undertake air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the IAF’s deterrence capabilities with long-range offensive strikes. “The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India.” 
A related transfer of technology from France to India and joint facilities in India are expected in the future, a source said earlier, adding that indigenous weapons would also be fitted into the Rafale jets. 
The DAC also cleared proposals for combat missiles and air-ship-based high-altitude pseudo satellites (AS-HAPS), or high-flying objects in the stratosphere. 
The IAF received approval for a cache of French-made long-range air-to-surface Scalp missiles. 
 
Besides indigenous missiles, the Scalp was used by India during its conflict with Pakistan last year. 
“The combat missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy,” the statement said, adding that the AS-HAPS would be used for persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing for military purposes.
 
The DAC cleared the Indian Navy’s proposal for the US-made P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Although the US government had earlier cleared the sale of six P-8I aircraft to India, the pending commercial negotiations would depend on the direction of India-US relations. US President Donald Trump said early last year that he would like India to buy US defence goods worth billions of dollars.
 
The acquisition of P-8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy’s long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and maritime strike capabilities, Thursday’s statement said.
 
The DAC also approved the Navy’s induction of 4 Mw marine gas turbine-based electric power generators under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 to minimise dependence on foreign manufacturers.
 
The Indian Army proposals cleared by the DAC include the procurement of anti-tank mines (Vibhav) and the upgrading of armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs), T-72 tanks, and infantry combat vehicles (BMP-II).
 
Vibhav mines will be laid as part of an anti-tank obstacle system to delay adversary advances, the statement said, adding that the overhaul of ARVs, T-72 tanks, and BMP-II platforms would extend the service life of the equipment, ensuring operational readiness and effectiveness.
 
The DAC also cleared the Indian Coast Guard’s purchase of systems for Dornier aircraft to enhance maritime surveillance.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

