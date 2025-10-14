Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Jordan vow to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, and defence

India, Jordan vow to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, and defence

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including political, economic, trade, defence

Representative Image: Both sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

ANI Middle East
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra, on her official visit to Jordan, met Secretary General Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez and Ambassador Mohammed Abu Wendi, Director of Asia and Oceania Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 13 October, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The visit is also a part of the high-level exchanges in this 75th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere, during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including political, economic, trade, defence, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation.

 

The statement stated that both sides expressed satisfaction at the traditionally friendly ties between India and Jordan and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the partnership in all fields.

Regional and global developments of mutual concern, including the situation in West Asia, were also discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolution of conflicts, the statement said.

The senior officials agreed to maintain regular exchanges between the two Ministries and to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date next year in New Delhi.

Later, Secretary (South) interacted with representatives from the Indian diaspora, business community, academia, and culture, as well as officials associated with different areas of cooperation between the two sides, at a reception hosted by the Embassy of India.

The statement said that Secretary (South) appreciated the contribution of the diverse representation in deepening the linkages between the two countries.

During the visit, Secretary (South) will also meet Fares Braizat, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), and other representatives to discuss the Twinship Agreement between Agra and Petra.

This engagement follows the Foreign Office Consultations held between India and Jordan in Amman on April 29 this year, where both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and shared detailed perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest -- further reflecting the steady momentum in the India-Jordan partnership.

During those consultations, the two nations discussed strengthening their partnership through existing bilateral mechanisms across political-security, economic, developmental, and people-to-people sectors.

The two sides also agreed to commemorate the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with a series of events, according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) expressed gratitude to the Jordanian side for their expression of solidarity with the people and Government of India after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee and Majed T Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan. The last round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Jordan was held virtually in 2020.

The MEA noted that "the consultations took place in a cordial atmosphere." Officials from both sides agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time in New Delhi.

In a press release, the MEA further stated, "India and Jordan share a warm and friendly relationship underpinned by a shared vision. Trade and investment cooperation between the two sides has strengthened and broadened, with India emerging as the 4th largest trading partner of Jordan in 2023-24 with the bilateral trade of USD 2.8 billion."

"Both sides agreed on the need to further diversify economic cooperation and promote mutual investments. During the visit, Secretary (CPV & OIA) interacted with members of the Indian community as well as representatives of the Jordanian business, culture, academia and friends of India. He would be visiting the India-Jordan Centre for Excellence in IT at the Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) in Amman, which is a major institution of advanced learning set up with India's assistance," it added.

Topics : Jordan India-Jordan relations bilateral ties

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

