Army pays tribute to Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in Doda encounter

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, present on the occasion, also paid their respects and tribute to the killed soldier

Omar Abdullah said, "It is highly unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu region has been allowed to deteriorate like this." (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on August 15 to pay tribute to Captain Deepak Singh of the Indian Army, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC White Knight Corps laid a wreath to pay homage to Capt Deepak Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, present on the occasion, also paid their respects and tribute to the killed soldier.
Capt Deepak Singh was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday. On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of Capt Deepak Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in J & K and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Following the killing of the Army officer, former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir targeted the Centre.
Mehbooba Mufti posted on X on Wednesday, "The endless cycle of violence and mayhem in J-K continues to devour the lives of innocents despite tall claims of normalcy by the administration. My deepest condolences to his family."
Omar Abdullah said, "It is highly unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu region has been allowed to deteriorate like this."

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

