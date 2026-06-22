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At least 13 people, including Indians, killed in Qatar explosion

During a press briefing on Monday, Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident. He, however, did not provide the exact number of Indian victims

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Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

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At least 13 people, including Indians, were killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, the Gulf country's energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi said on Monday.

Al-Kaabi, who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy, said 66 people were injured in the fire caused by the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, Doha News reported.

During a press briefing on Monday, Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident. He, however, did not provide the exact number of Indian victims.

 

The Embassy of India in Doha said it is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and will render all help to the families of those who have lost their lives or have been injured.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have unfortunately passed away in the sad incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City last night," it said in a post on X.

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The Embassy issued the following helpline numbers: +974-55647502 or +975-55384683 and email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in  The injured were from several countries, including India, Qatar, Tanzania, Pakistan, Guinea, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria, local media reported.

Earlier, the Embassy of India expressed "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", in which several people got injured, and some are missing.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Interior said that the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" during operations, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and injuries to 66 others of various nationalities.

It said security authorities immediately responded to the accident in coordination with emergency response teams in Ras Laffan, implementing approved emergency procedures at the site.

The injured were transferred to medical facilities to receive treatment, while search and response operations at the scene were completed.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact technical causes of the accident and to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.

The ministry also said that no leaks were detected as a result of the accident and that there is no threat to public safety or the surrounding environment.

Earlier, QatarEnergy said the incident occurred during the start-up of operations, which resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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