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Doval to host BRICS security conclave amid evolving geopolitical challenges

Senior security officials from BRICS nations, including China, Russia and Iran, will meet in New Delhi to discuss non-traditional security threats, terrorism and emerging technologies

Ajit Doval

India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will chair the BRICS National Security Advisers' conclave (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russia's National Security Adviser and other top security officials from BRICS nations, including Iran, will converge in New Delhi for a two-day conclave beginning Monday to discuss pressing geopolitical and security concerns.
 
India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will chair the BRICS National Security Advisers' conclave.
 
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour is expected to join the conclave, which is set to prepare the ground for the BRICS summit in September.
 
"During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS member countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.
 
 
It said the officials will also discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.
 
"The National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies," the MEA said.
 

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Topics : Ajit Doval BRICS Wang Yi NSA

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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