Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak continues to arrest Baloch leaders as police cracks down on protestors

Pak continues to arrest Baloch leaders as police cracks down on protestors

After their arrests, BYC issued a strongly worded statement where it said that it will not be silenced by Pakistan's crackdown

pakistan Flag

After their arrests, BYC issued a strongly worded statement where it said that it will not be silenced by Pakistan's crackdown". (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) central leader Sammi Deen and deputy organizer Lala Wahab were arrested on Monday as police cracked down on the protest in Karachi.

After their arrests, BYC issued a strongly worded statement where it said that it will not be silenced by Pakistan's crackdown on BYC;s leadership.

BYC condemned the "barbaric arrest of BYC leadership" and called "act of state terrorism by the fascist Pakistani regime against the Baloch people". 

"This cowardly and repressive move exposes Pakistan's authoritarian brutality, where the state apparatus operates with impunity to crush all voices demanding justice and human rights. The Pakistani state's fascist machinery, in collaboration with the Sindh police and the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government, has once again demonstrated its vicious intent to eliminate all forms of peaceful resistance", the post said.

 

It added that the abduction-style arrests of the human rights defenders are a part of Pakistan's "long-standing genocidal policy against the Baloch people" which is marked by enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and mass repression.

Also Read

Imran Khan

US bill seeks sanctions on Pak Army chief, demands Imran Khan's release

pakistan Flag

Pak can build itself despite internal, external conspiracies, says Zardari

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan, IMF agree to cut average applied tariffs by 43% over five years

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak sends envoy to Afghanistan to discuss trade, terrorism and refugees

pakistan Flag

IMF proposes tax target of over Rs 15 trillion in Pakistan's next Budget

It further highlighted that the use of colonial-era laws such as Section 144 to criminalize dissent is a desperate attempt to whitewash state barbarism.

"The Pakistani state, built on the foundation of militarized oppression, continues to treat Baloch activists and our leadership such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Lala Wahab Baloch, Bebagar Baloch and others. This shameless tyranny not only tramples democratic freedoms but also exposes the Pakistani state's hypocritical and deceitful posture before the international community", the post added.

BYC in its concluding remarks gave a call to international human rights organizations to hold the Pakistani state accountable for its atrocities and crimes against humanity.

"The world must not ignore Pakistan's fascist oppression, which continues to violate every principle of justice, freedom, and human dignity. The time for silence is over. The Pakistani state must face global condemnation and consequences for its state-sponsored terrorism. The voices of the oppressed will not be erased--Balochistan will resist", it said in its conclusion.

International figures have condemned the arrest and the treatment of Baloch activists. Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, criticised the crackdown on protesters in Quetta.

The arrests have sparked wider concerns regarding the Pakistani authorities' handling of dissent in Balochistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

India Canada

India, China could interfere in elections, claims Canadian spy agency

United Nations Security Council

India rejects Pak's remarks on J-K at UN, calls for peacekeeping reforms

Security forces,army,soilder

Rifles, grenades seized as forces intensify anti-terror operation in Kathua

Premiumdefence, indian army, army

Profits up, gaps remain: OFB overhaul yields mixed results three years on

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan karachi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon