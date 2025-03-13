Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Bangladesh hold naval drill in Bay of Bengal to boost synergy

India, Bangladesh hold naval drill in Bay of Bengal to boost synergy

Bongosagar 2025 saw the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy, officials here said on Thursday

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Bangladesh conducted a naval exercise and coordinated patrol in the Bay of Bengal this week that provided an opportunity for both the navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations.

Bongosagar 2025 saw the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy, officials here said on Thursday.

"The enhanced synergy of naval operations between the two navies is the testament to the shared commitment of countering global security challenges towards security and stability in the region promoting the Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative of India," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

 

The exercise provided an opportunity for both the navies to develop closer links in tactical planning, coordination and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations, he said.

It has "strengthened coordination and confidence" between the two navies, thereby improving the ability to undertake coordinated operations and respond swiftly and effectively against emerging threats at sea, the official said.

The exercise enhanced interoperability between the two navies, facilitating collaborative responses to shared maritime security challenges.

The exercise involved a range of complex operations encompassing surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, visit-board-search-seizure (VBSS) cross boarding, communication drills, quiz for operations team and junior officers on professional topics and a steam past.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Asean

27th Asean-India Senior Officials' Meeting reviews strategic partnership

Pakistan Attack, Pakistan Train Attack

'They chose people and shot them down': Passengers recall Pak train horror

Sheikh Hasina

'Sheikh Hasina to return as Bangladesh PM', hints US Awami League leader

Security, Manipur Security

Army, Police, CRPF launch joint search operation in J-K's Bandipora; 2 held

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels near territory

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties Indian Army India-Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon