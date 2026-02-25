Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Navy to commission INS Anjadip for enhanced coastal defence

The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas

INS Anjadip

The 77-metre-long ship features a high-speed water-jet propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations | Image: X/@indiannavy

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

The Indian Navy is set to strengthen its coastal defence by commissioning INS Anjadip at the Chennai port here on February 27.

This is the third of eight vessels being built under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the "littoral combat environment" coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation's security, an official release said on Wednesday.

The 77-metre-long ship features a high-speed water-jet propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations.

 

The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas.

The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the hull-mounted sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets, the release said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is scheduled to take part in the commissioning ceremony on Friday.

The induction of 'Anjadip', named after the island off the coast of Karwar (North Karnataka in the Arabian Sea), bolsters the Navy's capacity to safeguard India's vast maritime interests and coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry area, the release said.

Besides the Anti-Submarine Warfare role, the warship is also equipped to take up Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations and Search and Rescue operations, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

