India, Russia explore joint ventures in energy, says Lavrov in Moscow

India-Russia energy ties featured prominently during the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday. New Delhi conveyed to Moscow that India will continue buying Russian oil if its pricing remains competitive.
At a joint press briefing with Jaishankar, Lavrov said India and Russia were looking at implementing joint projects for the extraction of energy resources, including in the Russian Federation’s Far East and on the Arctic shelf.
Jaishankar said India-Russia ties “have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War”. He added that geopolitical convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain the key drivers of the partnership. Sustaining energy cooperation through trade and investment, he noted, is equally important.
Lavrov and Jaishankar’s comments are significant in the context of the White House’s unrelenting pressure on New Delhi, and its sanctions on Indian goods for purchases of Russian crude oil. Jaishankar also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
During his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar flagged the trade imbalance in Russia’s favour, and the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral trade in a “balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India’s exports to Russia”.
Also Read
“Enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture and textiles will certainly help to correct the current imbalance,” Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, urged Russia to swiftly address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments to facilitate greater Indian exports. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India is Russia’s second-largest.
Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed Putin’s visit to India for the Annual Summit later this year, with both sides stressing that their talks focussed on delivering the maximum outcomes for the meeting.
On trade, Jaishankar said long-term supply of fertilisers was also discussed. He suggested that Indian skilled workers, particularly in information technology, construction and engineering, could help meet Russia’s labour needs and deepen collaboration.
The two ministers reviewed the status of connectivity projects, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai–Vladivostok eastern maritime corridor, and cooperation in the Northern Sea Route. “These corridors promise to deepen economic linkages, reduce transit times and expand trade access across Eurasia and beyond,” Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar also underlined that defence and military-technical cooperation remains robust, with Russia supporting India’s “Make in India” initiative through joint production and technology transfer.
In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, India’s ambassador to Moscow, Vinay Kumar, said India will continue to buy Russian oil “depending on the financial benefit”. “India buys what is best for itself,” he added. India accounts for 37 per cent of Russia’s oil exports, according to Moscow-based Kasatkin Consulting, with Moscow selling oil to India at about a 5 per cent discount.
At the press conference, Lavrov said: “We have good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, in the supply of Russian oil to the Indian market, and we have a mutual interest in implementing joint projects to extract energy resources, including in Russia’s Far East and Arctic waters. In general, the economic base of our especially privileged strategic partnership is strengthening steadily and progressively.”
Jaishankar also said the opening of two new Indian Consulates—in Kazan and Yekaterinburg—needs to be fast-tracked, which was another subject of their discussions.
He added that the evolving geopolitical situation, the shifting economic and trade landscape, and the shared goal of maximising complementarity provided the global context for his meeting with Lavrov.
On Wednesday, Jaishankar co-chaired the Inter-Governmental Commission with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. He said India and Russia should continuously diversify and expand their cooperation agenda, including by broadening the trade basket and encouraging more joint ventures. “Doing more and doing differently should be our mantras,” he said.
“I would urge that we set ourselves some quantifiable targets and specific timelines so that we challenge ourselves to achieve more, perhaps even surpass what we set out to do,” Jaishankar added.