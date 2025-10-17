Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi meets Ethiopian general to boost defence ties

At the UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave on Tuesday, Gen Alemshet Degife, Cdr-in-Chief, Land Force, Ethiopia, noted the current global security threats

During the UNTCC hosted by India, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi interacted with General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force & Military Advisor of Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the UNTCC Conclave and held discussions on enhancing defence cooperation along with capacity-building.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated that the meeting between the leaders reflected the shared commitment to fostering stronger defence ties and enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building.

"On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, interacted with General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force & Military Advisor, Ethiopia. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building. The meeting reflected the shared commitment of both nations towards fostering stronger defence ties and promoting regional peace and stability through multilateral engagement."

 

At the UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave on Tuesday, Gen Alemshet Degife, Cdr-in-Chief, Land Force, Ethiopia, noted the current global security threats. He said, "the contemporary global security environment is increasingly complex and dynamic. Challenges such as asymmetric warfare, terrorism, violent extremism, cyber threats, regional instability and humanitarian crisis demand not only courage and professionalism, but also enhanced collaboration and unity of purpose among troop contributing countries."

During the UNTCC hosted by India, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment and how countries can strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules."

Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, COAS General Dwivedi underscored, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all".

New Delhi hosted the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army Ethiopia UN peacekeeping

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

