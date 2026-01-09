Communal incidents in Bangladesh need to be dealt with firmly: MEA
New Delhi's reaction came against the backdrop of the killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in the last few weeks
Listen to This Article
India on Friday called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in that country.
New Delhi's reaction came against the backdrop of the killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in the last few weeks.
"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly, he said.
"We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons," Jaiswal said.
"Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST