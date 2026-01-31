CRPF Chief Singh reviews security and operational preparedness in J&K

CRPF chief G P Singh on Saturday reviewed the security scenario and operational preparedness of the paramilitary force in Kashmir, and emphasised robust security, sustenance of normalcy and total elimination of militancy in the region.

Singh, the Director General of CRPF, arrived here on a two-day visit to the valley, CRPF officials said.

On his arrival, Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting with the valley-based senior officials and ground commanders of CRPF, and emphasised a three-pronged focus -- robust security, the sustenance of normalcy, and total elimination of militancy in the region, the officials said.

They said the DG CRPF also reviewed the operational preparedness of the force and interacted with the jawans.

The DG visited the headquarters of the Srinagar Sector CRPF and chaired a high-level security meeting and reviewed the functioning of the new Command and Control Centre, the officials added.

Taking stock of the prevailing security situation in the valley, the DG reaffirmed CRPF's unwavering commitment to ensure an incident-free and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the valley as far as terrorist activities are concerned.

Singh lauded the CRPF personnel for their steadfast commitment to duty and their service to the Motherland.

He also expressed confidence that the force will continue to serve the nation with zeal and valour, the officials said.