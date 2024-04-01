Sensex (    %)
                             
Defence exports scaled to 'unprecedented heights', says Rajnath Singh

The Union minister also said that defence exports have reached to level of Rs 21,083 crore in the financial year 2023-24 which is a "spectacular growth" of 32.5 per cent over the previous fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country's defence exports have scaled to "unprecedented heights" and crossed Rs 21,000 crore-mark for the "first time" in the history of Independent India.
"Delighted to inform everyone that the Indian Defence Exports have scaled to unprecedented heights and crossed Rs 21000 crore mark for the first time in the history of Independent India!," he said in a post on X.
The Union minister also said that India's defence exports have reached to the level of Rs 21,083 crore in the financial year 2023-24 which is a "spectacular growth" of 32.5 per cent over the previous fiscal.
During an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria in May 2023, the defence minister had emphasised on the government's focus on 'Aatmanirbharta' and the "significant progress" made in defence exports in the recent years towards achieving the objective of "Make in India, Make for the World".
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

