Su-30MKI, T-90 parts among ₹3,000-cr defence items to be indigenised

Defence equipment with an estimated business potential of ₹3,070 crore was added to the category of items that will no longer be imported after a specified date, with the Department of Defence Production (DDP), under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), notifying the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) on Tuesday.

The latest list comprises 405 “strategically important items”, including line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials, according to an MoD release.

“These include 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs),” the release added.

These items are used across a broad range of defence platforms and systems, which, according to the release, include the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter and Light Combat Aircraft; the Su-30MKI combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine; armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics, including radars, sonars, fire-control systems and satellite communication systems; and high-explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment.

“Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry. The DPSUs and ICG will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including their ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs,” said the release.

More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised to date, resulting in an estimated import-substitution value of about ₹9,000 crore over the last five years, the release said.

“In addition, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately ₹10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026,” it added.