Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence, trade, tech discussed during foreign secy Misri's visit to US

Defence, trade, tech discussed during foreign secy Misri's visit to US

Foreign Secretary Misri held wide-ranging talks with officials from the US State Department, National Security Council, Defence, Treasury, and Commerce departments

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Washington DC from May 27 to 29, where he held a series of high-level engagements with senior officials of the US Administration. (Photo; PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Washington DC from May 27 to 29, where he held a series of high-level engagements with senior officials of the US Administration.

Foreign Secretary Misri held wide-ranging discussions with counterparts across the Department of State, National Security Council, Department of Defence, Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The visit was a follow-up to the Prime Minister's visit to the United States on February 13, during which both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.

 

Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor was also part of the Indian delegation. 

According to MEA, at a luncheon meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the bilateral agenda. They underscored that Technology, Trade, and Talent would be the key pillars shaping the India-US partnership in the 21st century.

Also Read

Pete Hegseth

'Expanding our security partnerships with India': US Defence Secy Hegseth

Jet engines

India searches for partners beyond US to build fighter jet engines

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Expecting US to consider visa requests of Indian students on merit: Govt

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Well on track in our bilateral trade agreement talks with US: Piyush Goyal

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

India-US ties at 'historic zenith', says state Deputy Secretary Landau

In meetings with Deputy Secretary of Defence Steve Feinberg and Under Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and forward-looking defence partnership. Discussions focused on co-production and co-development initiatives, sustained joint military exercises, logistics and information-sharing frameworks, and enhancing interoperability between the armed forces, MEA said.

Vikram Misri met with Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender, the Foreign Secretary and discussed ways to deepen economic and financial ties, including collaboration in international financial institutions and coordination in the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) processes. 

In his meeting with Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, both sides reviewed progress on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, and the need to streamline ITAR and export control regulations. They agreed to convene the next meeting of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue at the earliest opportunity, according to MEA.

Consistent with the vision outlined in the COMPACT, detailed inter-agency discussions were also held on a range of strategic areas, including defence cooperation, energy security, the TRUST initiative, counter-terrorism, the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, and collaboration through platforms such as the Quad, I2U2, and IMEEC.

Foreign Secretary Misri, along with DNSA Kapoor, jointly chaired a roundtable with industry representatives, focusing on deepening bilateral collaboration in critical and emerging technologies. Additionally, they held a substantive interaction with members of the think tank community, covering the full breadth of the India-US strategic partnership, MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation

All-party delegation arrives in UK to convey India's anti-terror stance

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Indian all-party team briefs Denmark on challenges of cross-border terror

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA raids 15 sites in 8 states after CRPF trooper held in spy case

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Understood tactical mistakes, rectified them: CDS Chauhan on Op Sindoor

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

UK trade body urges continuation of duties on Indian PET plastic imports

Topics : US India relations India trade policy technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon