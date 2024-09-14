DRDO successfully conducts first phase firing trials of tank 'Zorawar'

Developed in a record time of two years for high altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing. Image: X@ani_digital

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first phase of developmental field firing trials of the Indian Light Tank Zorawar. In a post on X, PRO, Defence, Guwahati said, "DRDO successfully conducted developmental field trials of Indian Light Tank, Zorawar. The collaboration with Indian industry aids in the growth of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem." The first phase of developmental field firing trials of Indian light tank 'Zorawar' was conducted by DRDO on Friday. "Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on September 13, 2024, successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar, a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas," as per a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank's firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets, the Defence Ministry stated.

Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L & T).

"Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country," Ministry of Defence stated in the release.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India's goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Learning from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, DRDO and L & T have integrated USV and loitering munition in the Zoravar tank.

Initially, 59 tanks will be given to the army. Weighing 25 tonnes, this tank can move at high speed in mountain valleys and two tanks can be transported at a time by the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.