Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO successfully conducts first phase firing trials of tank 'Zorawar'

DRDO successfully conducts first phase firing trials of tank 'Zorawar'

During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance

indigenous light tank Zorawar

Developed in a record time of two years for high altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing. Image: X@ani_digital

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first phase of developmental field firing trials of the Indian Light Tank Zorawar.
In a post on X, PRO, Defence, Guwahati said, "DRDO successfully conducted developmental field trials of Indian Light Tank, Zorawar. The collaboration with Indian industry aids in the growth of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The first phase of developmental field firing trials of Indian light tank 'Zorawar' was conducted by DRDO on Friday.
"Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on September 13, 2024, successfully conducted the preliminary automotive trials of the Indian light Tank, Zorawar, a highly versatile platform capable of deployment in high-altitude areas," as per a press release from the Ministry of Defence.
 
During the field trials conducted in the desert terrain, the Light Tank demonstrated exceptional performance, efficiently meeting all the intended objectives. In the initial phase, the tank's firing performance was rigorously evaluated and it achieved the required accuracy on designated targets, the Defence Ministry stated.
Zorawar has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L & T).

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around territory

Security forces,army,soilder

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin sent clear message to West on long-range missiles for Ukraine: Russia

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

2 army personnel killed, 2 injured during encounter in J&K's Kishtwar

"Numerous Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributed to the development of various sub-systems, showcasing the strength of indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities within the country," Ministry of Defence stated in the release.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and all associated industry partners for the successful trials of the Indian Light Tank. He described the achievement as a significant milestone towards India's goal of self-reliance in critical defence systems and technologies, as per the Ministry of Defence.
Learning from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, DRDO and L & T have integrated USV and loitering munition in the Zoravar tank.
Initially, 59 tanks will be given to the army. Weighing 25 tonnes, this tank can move at high speed in mountain valleys and two tanks can be transported at a time by the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

missile test

India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days: DRDO

missile test

DRDO, Indian Navy carry out surface-to-air missile test successfully

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Centum Electronics share price rises 4% on bagging work order from DRDO

Indigenous anti-tank missile

Watch: Indigenous portable anti-tank missile successfully tested by DRDO

DRDO

'Committee has suggested certain reforms to overhaul functioning of DRDO'

Topics : DRDO Defence Ministry of Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon