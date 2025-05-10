Fact check: Govt debunks false claims, advises people to verify information

Also Read
Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured???? Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE!#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India… pic.twitter.com/V8zovpSRYk— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025
???? Indian Pilot Ejected Over PoK? Here’s the Truth! Posts on social media claim that an Indian pilot ejected from a fighter jet over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE ???? Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing… https://t.co/BF8vZpHR1r— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
???? S-400 Destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE. ❌ Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless.… pic.twitter.com/wPLKQSBAqe— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025
????Did 3 IAF Jets Crash in Himalayas❓???? Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region#PIBFactcheck - This claim is #FAKE - The image being circulated is old, dating back to… https://t.co/pNU6qqdMgR— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
???? Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! ???? Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #FAKE#IndiaFightsPropaganda https://t.co/ZiojLHE0W2— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
It is being claimed that there is a temporary closure of services on Delhi-Mumbai airline route.#PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #FAKE ????The Airports Authority of India has extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi &… https://t.co/8QhtFpzP73— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
???? Missile Attack on Delhi Airport❓ An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport! ❌ This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024 ✅ It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation… https://t.co/yDQo1pCQK1— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
???? VIRAL CLAIM ABOUT BATHINDA ON SOCIAL MEDIA! ???? Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that the Bhatinda Airfield has been DESTROYED! #PIBFactCheck ❌ FAKE ALERT❗️ ✅ The Bathinda Airfield is FULLY OPERATIONAL and there is NO DAMAGE WHATSOEVER… https://t.co/HJ0oOygZyu— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025
Heard of attack on Nagrota Air Base❓BEWARE‼️ An old and digitally altered video is being falsely circulated as footage of a Pakistani attack on the Nagrota Air Base ✅ This video was originally posted on Instagram in October 2024 ???? Watch: https://t.co/zTxwVb0O5a ???? Stay… https://t.co/9sLGnAsziH— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2025