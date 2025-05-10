Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / 'Is it time for politics': Cong slams BJP over criticism of terror response

'Is it time for politics': Cong slams BJP over criticism of terror response

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Tagging the post on the microblogging platform, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "So do we have to do politics now?" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress slammed the BJP on Saturday for accusing the previous UPA government of acting with "passivity" in responding to terror attacks and said the ruling party and the government must clarify whether it is time to play politics instead of giving a message of unity.

The opposition party's criticism came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the previous UPA government's approach in dealing with Pakistan.

"The message to the enemies is loud and clear. Don't mess with us! Unlike the UPA regime's passivity, New India has no patience for futile peace talks," the BJP said in a post on X and shared a video montage to claim that while talks followed terror attacks during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, this has changed under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Tagging the post on the microblogging platform, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "So do we have to do politics now? Is it time to do politics? Doesn't the government need the support of the opposition?

  Do we not have to give a message of unity now? The government and BJP should clarify," Khera said in his post in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Indian National Congress India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

