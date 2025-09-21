'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state will not happen.
Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.
Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a prize to Hamas.
It will not happen, he said. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.
Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
