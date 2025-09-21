Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel

Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: PTI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state will not happen.

Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a prize to Hamas.

It will not happen, he said. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

