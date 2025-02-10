Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / France in advanced talks to buy India's 'Pinaka' rocket launcher system

France in advanced talks to buy India's 'Pinaka' rocket launcher system

India is the world's biggest arms importer, but has been trying to boost local production to meet its defence requirements and has been steadily raising its defence exports

DRDO successfully completes flight tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials on 14 November 2024. (Image credit: PIB)

The domestically made Pinaka rocket system with a range of up to 90 km (56 miles) was demonstrated to a French delegation in India around three months ago. | File Image: PIB

Reuters BENGALURU, India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France is in advanced talks with India to buy a multi-barrel rocket launcher system, a top Indian official said on Monday, a potential deal that would be the first time India's second-largest arms supplier buys weapons from New Delhi. 

India is the world's biggest arms importer, but has been trying to boost local production to meet its defence requirements and has been steadily raising its defence exports. 

The domestically made Pinaka rocket system with a range of up to 90 km (56 miles) was demonstrated to a French delegation in India around three months ago and was found to be satisfactory, a second official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

 

"France is in active talks for Pinaka," Ummalaneni Raja Babu, the director general of missiles and strategic systems at India's Defence Research and Development Organisation, said on the sidelines of the Aero India aerospace exhibition in the southern city of Bengaluru.

"A deal has not been reached yet, but the talks are continuing," said Babu.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron

AI to strategic ties: What's on PM Modi's agenda as he leaves for France

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump

US visit to build on progress achieved in Donald Trump's 1st term: PM Modi

Artificial intelligence, AI

India's 'Data for Development' takes centre stage at AI Summit in Paris

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India-France trade rose to $20 bn: Chambers of Commerce and Industry Prez

Rafale M fighter aircraft

When will Rafale M fly from Indian Navy carriers? We may now know the date

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to France on Monday to co-chair an artificial intelligence summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and both leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the rocket system will feature in the talks, and India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

France's embassy in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

France was India's second-largest arms supplier after Russia between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The Pinaka rocket launcher system, used by the Indian Army and deployed in the 1999 war between India and Pakistan, is also being enhanced with longer ranges, Babu said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral defence talks with Tanzania, Zambia, Algeria

India-UK, India UK flag

UK, India strengthen defence ties with key agreements at Aero India 2025

PremiumDeported Indians

Diplomacy in chains? US deportation flight sends a message to India

Rajnath Singh

Tap our defence ecosystem to meet global challenges: Rajnath to CEOs

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL renames Hindustan Jet Trainer HJT-36 as 'Yashas' after modifications

Topics : India-France Pinaka rocket launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon