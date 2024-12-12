Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Frank, candid, constructive': Foreign secretary Misri on Bangladesh talks

'Frank, candid, constructive': Foreign secretary Misri on Bangladesh talks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs Parliamentary Standing Committee on India-Bangladesh relations after Dhaka visit

Vikram Misri

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin in Dhaka, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. | Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Wednesday about the “Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship.” Misri described the discussions during his recent visit to Dhaka as “frank, candid, and constructive.”
 
He assured the committee that Bangladesh has pledged to take action against those responsible for the recent violence targeting minorities.
 

High-level visit amid political transition

Misri’s briefing follows his December 9 visit to Dhaka, which marked the first high-level Indian visit since Sheikh Hasina’s removal as Prime Minister in August and the formation of an interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus.
 

Key briefing highlights

Citing reports from ANI and The Indian Express, Misri provided a detailed overview of bilateral ties. He clarified that contrary to media speculation, the Yunus administration has not proposed revisiting existing agreements between India and Bangladesh.
 
 
During the session, Members of Parliament (MPs) raised various questions, including queries about Sheikh Hasina’s current status in Bangladesh. Shashi Tharoor, chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, called the session insightful, noting that Misri addressed significant queries raised by MPs.
 

Addressing minority attacks

Misri’s visit coincided with growing concerns over attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. Reports of arson, looting, and desecration of temples have emerged in recent months, with extremist groups allegedly targeting cultural and religious sites.

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 34 Chinese military aircraft, 16 vessels around territory

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM

UAE foreign minister arrives in New Delhi for 15th Joint Commission Meeting

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to meet UAE counterpart on Dec 12 for strategic dialogue

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

Indian Navy to start 2025 by inducting last Scorpene sub, new stealth ship

 
The Foreign Secretary stated that India had conveyed its concerns to Bangladeshi authorities, urging them to ensure the safety and rights of minorities.
 
“We discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties and conveyed our concerns regarding the safety and welfare of minorities,” Misri told reporters.
 
India also raised the issue of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who has been detained since October. Misri reiterated India’s expectation that Bangladesh safeguard the rights to peaceful assembly and expression for all communities.
 

A broader commitment

Describing the talks as “frank, candid, and constructive,” Misri reaffirmed India’s commitment to a democratic, stable, peaceful, and inclusive Bangladesh.
 
The backdrop to Misri’s visit includes the political transition in Bangladesh, led by an interim government. Local Bangladeshi media reported that Indian MPs sought clarity on Sheikh Hasina’s status in the country, but Misri’s response to this specific query has not been disclosed.
   

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Arup Biswas

Must save minorities in Bangladesh, bring them back: Mamata to Centre

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

US wants India, Bangladesh to resolve differences peacefully: Matthew Miler

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Hindus in Canada protest outside Bangladesh consulate over minority rights

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Attacks on minorities: Bangladesh counters India with 'fake news' charge

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Key thing is to see how Bangladesh acts after this meeting: Expert

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh bilateral ties Ministry of External Affairs BS Web Reports minorities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon