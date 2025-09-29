Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time).

The ministry stated that 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Also Read

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Taiwan seeks bigger tech presence in India, says trade body chief Huang

semiconductor, chips

Taiwan weaponises semiconductor sector to deter China on world stage

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon hits Hong Kong, China after killing dozens in Taiwan, Philippines

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan, China evacuates over 1 million

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 1 naval vessel near its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kulman Ghising

Energy minister of newly-formed Nepal govt will visit India in October

Howard Lutnick

US needs to 'fix' countries like India and Brazil: Lutnick amid tariff row

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Tech, self-reliance part of one basket: Jaishankar on global developments

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

India a country US 'needs to fix': Trump aide Lutnick amid tariff row

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

India-US ties won't define India-Russia relations: Russian minister Lavrov

Topics : Taiwan China Military weapon Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final LIVEInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsPaynearby IPOJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon