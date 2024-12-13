Business Standard
PM Modi discusses India-Middle East-Europe corridor with UAE dy PM: MEA

The two leaders emphasized strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including in the areas of technology, energy, and people-to-people ties, as per MEA statement

Prime minister Modi with UAE deputy PM and FM AB Zayed

Prime minister Modi with United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan | Image: X/@narendramodi

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) as a 'historic initiative' to foster regional connectivity and prosperity during his meeting with United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi also conveyed his warm wishes for UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level visits and exchanges, including the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September 2024, which marked a generational continuity in bilateral relations.

 

The two leaders emphasized strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including in the areas of technology, energy, and people-to-people ties, as per the statement.

UAE Foreign Minister Zayed Al Nahyan shared the UAE's perspective on the prevailing situation in West Asia and Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to support long-term peace, stability and security in the region.

According to MEA, the Prime Minister thanked the leadership of the UAE for ensuring the welfare of the large and vibrant Indian community in the UAE.

Later, taking to X, PM Modi said that both nations are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region.

"Happy to receive Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region," PM Modi said.

Notably, the UAE Deputy PM Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

