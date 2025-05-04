Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

Govt has likely cut water flow through Baglihar dam after Indus Treaty halt

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

In this image released by PMO on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in New Delhi. At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India
May 04 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

India has stanched the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source said.

The source familiar with the matter said these hydroelectric dams -- Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir -- offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases. 

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

 

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

Indus Waters Treaty India Pakistan relations Indus Water Treaty Pahalgam attack

May 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

