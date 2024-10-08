Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / GRSE delivers second of four survey vessels INS Nirdeshak to Indian Navy

GRSE delivers second of four survey vessels INS Nirdeshak to Indian Navy

INS Nirdeshak is the second in a series of four such vessels being constructed by GRSE, with the first delivered to the Navy 10 months ago in December 2023

INS Nirdeshak

These vessels can each carry a helicopter and participate in low-intensity combat and function as hospital ships. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Tuesday delivered survey vessel INS Nirdeshak to the Indian Navy, an official said.

INS Nirdeshak is the second in a series of four such vessels being constructed by GRSE, with the first delivered to the Navy 10 months ago in December 2023. These are the largest survey vessels for the Indian Navy to be built in the country, the GRSE official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 110 metres long, INS Nirdeshak will join INS Sandhayak, the first Survey Vessel Large (SVL) delivered by GRSE, to keep the country's naval forces equipped with the latest survey data, which is essential for operations.

 

The Sandhayak-class SVLs can undertake surveys of maritime limits and collect oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications, which adds muscle to India's maritime capabilities, the GRSE official said.

These vessels can each carry a helicopter and participate in low-intensity combat and function as hospital ships.

"We are proud to deliver this ship 10 months after the first one in the series," GRSE chairman and managing director Cmde P R Hari (retd) said.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar's visit was crucial in ending debt restructuring: Sri Lanka

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

More Israelis will be displaced as militants extend rocket fire: Hezbollah

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

Malaysia terms India's import duty hike on palm oil a temporary aberration

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh, Pistorius discuss strengthening Indo-German defence ties

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel begins ground operations in southwest Lebanon despite Iran's warning

He said these warships have a high percentage of indigenous content and are in keeping with the Union government's policy of self-reliance.

Hari said GRSE is at present building 17 more warships for the Indian Navy, including three P-17A advanced frigates, eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts and four next-generation offshore patrol vessels.


Also Read

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

India to host four-nation Malabar naval exercise from Oct 8 to 18

NavikaSagarParikrama_II

Sailing vessel INSV Tarini headed for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition

Rafale M fighter aircraft

No Indian radar, Astra missile on Navy's Rafale-M jets? Here's what we know

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Theaterisation to streamline joint operations across 3 services: Army chief

Predator drone

MQ-9B drones to Tejas engines: PM Modi's US visit impact on Indian military

Topics : Indian Navy defence sector navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon